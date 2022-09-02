Get used to a dirty Aberystwyth —the council says it’s skint
A BRIDGE and jetty in Aberystwyth have not been repaired or removed as the county council doesn’t have the money.
Following on from the Dirty Old Town story last week, where visitors raised concerns over the state of Aberystwyth, the Cambrian News this week asked Ceredigion County Council why a wooden bridge on the castle grounds, that has been fenced off for two years, and the wooden jetty near the former paddling pool on the promenade had not been repaired.
Both sites have been cordoned off with large metal fences, but the wooden jetty is still accessible from the beach.
The fenced off bridge, which sits directly in front of the north tower gateway, was deemed unsafe in 2020, with planks of wood protruding from the site today.
Access to the wooden jetty from the promenade was fenced off before the summer season with a big red road sign placed at the entrance stating ‘footway closed’.
This does not stop people climbing onto the jetty however from the beach, with one person this summer hospitalised after falling through the jetty.
In the early hours of the morning on 18 July emergency services rushed to the aid of a person who had fallen through the jetty, sustaining multiple injuries as a result.A report to Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet in 2018 stated that the jetty was unsafe for pleasure boat sight seeing trips due to an attack on the stanchions by the marine boring worm Teredo navalis.
When asked why nothing had been done to repair both sites, Ceredigion County Council said: “One of the wooden bridges at Aberystwyth Castle and the wooden jetty from the promenade have been closed due to safety concerns.
“Other means of accessing the areas linked by the bridge at the castle have remained available throughout.
“Work is ongoing with a view of identifying funding to undertake repair/replacement work to this infrastructure.
“There is currently no timeline for completing this.
“Many infrastructure projects are implemented by making use of initial one off capital funding.
“However, there is seldom provision for maintenance and repair costs or those associated with removal or replacement when the infrastructure reaches end of life.”
Last week, the Cambrian News reported on how a German tourist, who is a regular visitor to the town, said she was ‘saddened’ to see the state of Aber on her recent visit, having not been able to during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Katrin Scholz said: “Even though the time was wonderful overall and I enjoyed my stay very much, I was very saddened by the state the town was in. Sadly, I can’t remember ever having been in such a dirty and littered place before.
“The filthy entrances of empty shops, especially in Great Darkgate Street, rubbish in corners and on pavements and streets, overflowing rubbish bins, stench in Pier Street among others, dog poo on pavements, front gardens mistaken by residents for rubbish dumps - what a sad and off-putting picture of what should be a beautiful town.
“I wonder why this problem is not being tackled comprehensively and competently. What works elsewhere must surely also be possible in Aber.”
Separate to this, a couple of campervan vloggers also visited the town and branded it ‘the dirtiest town in Wales’ adding that the beach was so dirty, ‘even seagulls can’t be bothered flying over it’.
When these concerns were put to Ceredigion County Council, it said: “While it is always disappointing to hear or read of any negative feedback this is of course subjective as they are views and opinions.
“As Aberystwyth continues to attract a wide range of visitors, many who return on a regular basis, it can only be concluded that the views and opinions communicated to you are not necessarily shared or held by others.”
The council added: “There are things which are beyond the direct control of the county council and residents and businesses have a role to play with regards their properties and the impression these convey which can include and extend from how they store and present their waste through to their general maintenance and upkeep.”
