Gig organised to quash post-Eisteddfod blues
A community enterprise in the heart of Caernarfon has organised a gig to beat the post-Eisteddfod blues.
Lle Arall is a community room located within Llety Arall, an enterprise that offers accommodation in Caernarfon’s town centre.
The latest event to be held in the community room will be a gig following a very successful National Eisteddfod held last week in the Ceredigion town of Tregaron.
Osian Owen of Llety Arall said: “We had a belter of a week at the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod. It will be remembered as one of the best Eisteddfods in years.
“But many Eisteddfod-goers are very familiar with ‘post-Eisteddfod blues.’
“You spend a week fully immersed in the Welsh language, its culture and its music, and just like that, you have to return to the normality of life.
“But local people won’t have to shake off that feeling this year .
“Llety Arall has organised a series of events over the past few months and the latest in that series is the Post-Eisteddfod Gig.”
This Friday at 6pm, Llety Arall will welcome the well-known artists Eve Goodman, Pedair, and Elidyr Glyn. All the artists performed during the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron last week.
Eve Goodman is a folk singer-songwriter who now lives in y Felinheli, and she performs in Welsh and English. Elidyr Glyn is well known to local people as one of the members of Bwncath and Pedair brings together the talents of four of Wales’ most prominent award-winning folk artists: Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn, Meinir Gwilym and Siân James.
Osian added: “For a few hours this Friday night we’ll be able to pretend that we are back on the Eisteddfod field in Tregaron, listening to some of Wales’ most prominent artists.”
Tickets are £6 and are available at Palas Print bookshop , or you can pay over the phone by calling 01286 662907.
The event is a bring-your-own-drinks performance.
