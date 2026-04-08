A Ceredigion woman says she was “gobsmacked” when she was invited to receive Maundy money from King Charles III.
Alison Swanson said she was “privileged” to receive the coins but could not believe it when the invitation to do so arrived from Buckingham Palace.
The vice chair of Ysgubor-y-Coed Community council, who also plays an active role in the local church community and has appeared in the ‘Cambrian News’ many times previously – notably for campaigning for traffic calming measures between Eglwysfach and Furnace - took part in the Maundy Thursday service at St Asaph on Thursday, 2 April.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’ about the honour of being asked to attend, Alison said: “I was privileged to receive the Maundy Coins from King Charles at St. Asaph Cathedral.
“I have to say I was gobsmacked when I received the invitation from Buckingham Palace in January, I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done wrong now?’, when I saw the envelope on the mat!
“It was a great honour to be there to receive this honour not only for myself but for all the hard working church wardens and volunteers in our local churches and communities.”
The Royal Family website states: “Their Majesties The King and Queen attended the Royal Maundy Service at St Asaph Cathedral on Thursday 2nd April.
“This marked the first time the Service had been held in Wales since 1982 and the second time in its history.”
It explains how, during the service, King Charles presented Royal Maundy coins to around 77 men and 77 women from Wales and other dioceses across the UK.
“Maundy Money is given in recognition of recipients’ outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities,” the website added.
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