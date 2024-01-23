On Saturday, 27 January we head along Glyndŵr’s Way, Cemmaes Road to Machynlleth.
Glyndŵr’s Way is a 135-mile national trail meandering through mid Wales.
The trail is named after Owain Glyndŵr, Prince of Wales and Medieval Welsh nationalist leader who organised a rebellion against the English King, Henry IV in 1400.
Our linear walk today follows a nine-mile section of the trail through the quiet countryside between the village of Glantwymyn (Cemmaes Road) and Machynlleth, where Owain Glyndŵr held his parliament.
This varied route follows paths and tracks across rolling farmland, over rough grassland and through woodland, with short sections on lanes and a roadside pavement.
Weather permitting, we will be able to enjoy wonderful views towards the mountains of Snowdonia. Please note this includes two fairly steep ascents.
This C+ graded walk will start at 9.30am and finish at approximately 3.30pm.
Meet at 9.30am at the bus stop on Heol Maengwyn in Machynlleth, opposite Wynnstay, for the 9.42am number 33 bus.
Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
Free parking is available behind the Plas (Celtica) at SH745005, approached from the roundabout as leaving Machynlleth on the A487 Aberystwyth road.
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561 for details.