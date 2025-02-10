Four Glynllifon students have been recognised at the annual Lantra Cymru Awards.
Harvey Houston, Chelsea Lawrence, Cian Rhys and Hari Prys Jones were among those honoured at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells.
Harvey and Chelsea are studying Level 3 Forestry and Arboriculture at Glynllifon. Cian and Hari are on the Level 3 Agriculture course.
Lantra awards recognise the initiatives, skills and enthusiasm of those pursuing careers in the environmental and land-based sectors.
Harvey, Cian and Hari were joint runners-up in the Young Learner of the Year Award, for people aged 20 and under.
Chelsea was ‘Highly Commended’ in the Learner of the Year Award for those aged 21 and over.
Gerwyn Williams, programme area manager for land-based education at Glynllifon, said: “We’re very proud that four of our learners have been recognised at the Lantra Cymru awards this January.
“Harvey, Chelsea, Cian and Hari have been recognised for their outstanding performance and potential to move the agriculture and forestry industries forward.
“This recognition is testament to the ambition and dedication they have shown in building their careers so far, and we wish them every success as they continue their studies with us at Glynllifon.”
Coleg Glynllifon is a land-based campus with residential facilities, situated on the Glynllifon Estate near Caernarfon.
The Glynllifon farm extends to 300 hectares and is a perfect environment for studying countryside management and agricultural studies.
