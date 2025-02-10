The decision on whether to overturn plans to close Wales Air Ambulance bases at Welshpool and Caernarfon has been delayed for a second time.
The NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC), a group made up from the seven health boards in Wales, approved the reorganisation of its bases in April 2024, but campaigners from the ‘Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base’ and ‘Save Caernarfon Air Ambulance’ groups have fought hard against the decision.
They say closing the bases at Caernarfon and Welshpool and merging them into one new site will leave places like Gwynedd and the surrounding areas without adequate cover. Rapid response vehicles left in their place will not reach casualties as fast as the air ambulance, campaigners say, and this will result in a rise in fatalities in north and mid Wales.
Last July, campaign groups ‘Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base’ and ‘Save Caernarfon Air Ambulance’ confirmed that an application for a judicial review had been issued to the High Court. Last October, they received the news that they had won the right to a full hearing in the High Court.
Campaigners were delighted when it was announced that hearing would take place on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 January at Cardiff Crown Court, and a decision was expected at the end of the two days. However, at the end of the second day, Justice Turner consulted with legal teams and announced that the decision would be delayed from that day to another hearing on Friday, 7 February.
Campaigners gathered in Cardiff for a second time, but now they face a further wait, possibly of around two weeks, because at the end of Friday’s proceedings, Mr Justice Turner has said he would “reserve judgement” that day as the arguments made by both legal teams required “proper analysis”.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, attended the first day of the judicial review, but was unable to attend last Friday.
Commenting on the second delay, he said: “We have to allow the judge to fully consider all of the facts to come to a conclusion.
“I am confident that the legal team representing the campaigners put the case forward extremely well.
“On first day they made it clear why the plan is flawed.
“It is clear in my mind that the plan is flawed, and I hope the judge will let common sense prevail.”
He added: “The case is clear to all of us. Closing Caernarfon and Welshpool air ambulance bases will be detrimental to the west, and north west of Wales.
“There is no way a rapid response vehicle can travel to my constituents in time and people will suffer, that’s my fear, and the proposal to put two vehicles somewhere in the north west and mid wales areas without saying who will man those vehicles and what equipment they’ll have…
“It’s not going to be as good as an air ambulance and I fear we can expect worsening outcomes so I am crossing my fingers for a good outcome.”