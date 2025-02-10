The walk continues on a less well made path, still gradually climbing up to Bryn Cader Faner, the spectacular Bronze Age circle that sits on a rise below Moel Ysgyfarnogod. At an altitude of 420 metres in January this may be quite cold, frosty and even snowy! This makes a good spot for lunch. From here, continue descending down the valley, following the northern section of Taith Ardudwy. This area can be boggy and gaiters and walking poles are recommended. The descent gives great views of The Dwryd Estuary and Lleyn Peninsula.