Meirionnydd Ramblers tackle their rescheduled Bryn Cader Faner via Nant Pasgan walk on Friday, 14 February.
The walk starts fairly steeply up the lane from Llyn Tecwyn Isaf towards Caerwych, then on to a well made track towards Nant Pasgan Mawr.
This is an old post medieval grade II list building. It is an early example of a cruck trussed Snowdonia farmhouse. The house is still occupied on occasion but walkers will be able to view the exterior from the coffee stop close by.
The walk continues on a less well made path, still gradually climbing up to Bryn Cader Faner, the spectacular Bronze Age circle that sits on a rise below Moel Ysgyfarnogod. At an altitude of 420 metres in January this may be quite cold, frosty and even snowy! This makes a good spot for lunch. From here, continue descending down the valley, following the northern section of Taith Ardudwy. This area can be boggy and gaiters and walking poles are recommended. The descent gives great views of The Dwryd Estuary and Lleyn Peninsula.
This is a group grade C, circular, national grade moderate walk of 6.5 miles / 10.5 kilometres.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm. The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Start at Llyn Tecwyn Isaf (Grid Ref: SH630370). Space is limited so please contact the walk leader to arrange car sharing.
Please contact the leader if you would like to join this walk as parking spaces are so limited.
The leader is Rita and her phone number is 07849 851153.
On Tuesday, 18 February, the ramblers take on Aberdyfi, Beach and hill.
They start by walking through the village and out onto the hillside, eventually reaching a height of some 112 metres. From the hillside there are sweeping views across the Dyfi Estuary and to Cardigan Bay.
They will continue above the coast until they reach a side path descending though an attractive valley to cross the golf course and walk back to Aberdyfi along the beautiful sandy beach, for a hot cup of something at a local café.
This is a group grade D+ circular, national grade leisurely walk of 4 miles / 6.4 kilometres.
The start time is 10.30am and the estimated finish time is 1.30pm.
Start at Aberdyfi tourist information (Grid Ref: SN614959, postcode: LL35 0ED).
Once again, the start time is when the walk commences so please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact walk leader Gill R on 07810 431351.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for all walk details.