A Pennal pub has been shortlisted for a prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, and readers can vote for them to win.
The community-owned Glan yr Afon has made it to the finals of pub of the year category for Wales.
The pub rose to prominence a few years ago when a community-led initiative, backed by Hollywood actor Matthew Rhys, raise over £250,000 to save it from closure and keep it at the heart of the community.
Since then, they have created a Community Benefits Society to form a business structure, with volunteers overseeing the management of the pub, along with employing full-time and part-time staff. A small shop is also due to be open there soon.
Meirion Roberts, a founding member of the Community Interest Society that pioneered the ambitious initiative to save the pub, said being nominated for the award is testament to the hard work of the community to make the venture a success.
He said, “To think we were on the brink of losing this lifeline for the community a few years ago, it makes us all immensely proud to be nominated for an award such as this.
“Winning the award would mean so much for our small community, which has worked so hard in creating a hub that is so important for both locals and visitors alike,” he added.
Winners will be chosen via a public vote, and will be announced at the Senedd, Cardiff Bay on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.
The winners of the Welsh final will go on to represent Wales at the House of Lords in the national champions’ reception in June.
The closing date for votes is 22 February and those wishing to cast a vote for Glan yr Afon can do so by following this link: https://www.research.net/r/CA25walesbiz