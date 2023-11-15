REWORKED plans to build four blocks of flats at the site of a former university halls of residence in Aberystwyth have been approved despite numerous objections.
Developers will now build four separate blocks of flats on the Bryn Derw site on Stanley Road - one four storey eight-flat block, two three storey six-flat blocks, and one two storey four flat block after consent was given by planning committee members on 8 November.
The latest iteration of the scheme came after an initial plan for just one larger single six-storey block of 24 flats on the site was withdrawn last year.
A similar scheme sent back to planners earlier this year, and recommended for approval by officers, attracted numerous objections over traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour fears.
The latest approved scheme still attracted objections, with responses including “on grounds of inadequate parking provision being proposed which would exacerbate parking problems in the Buarth Road area,” planning documents said.
Highway safety concerns; loss of green space; a lack of parking; and over-development of the site were also given as reasons to refuse by objectors.
Aberystwyth Town Council raised several objections to the building of the four blocks of flats saying that “road infrastructure is inadequate for the traffic generated by the size of the development”, and adding that there was a “lack of parking, waste storage and bike storage” in the design.
Town councillors also said that “the removal of trees prior to planning consent is unacceptable as well as the damage done to the area’s biodiversity.”
Under the scheme, four of the ground floor flats across the blocks would be earmarked as wheelchair accessible affordable homes, documents outline, while 55 car parking spaces to service the site would be available.
“The proposed development is considered to be sensitively designed as not to compete with the asset in terms of prominence on the hillside, rather it has been designed as to appear as an extension to the street scene of Stanley Road and Elm Tree Avenue,” a Ceredigion County Council planning officer report outlined.
The report said that “it is considered that the proposed development will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on highway safety and movement, and there is sufficient capacity within the existing highway network to absorb the traffic created”.
Committee members agreed to defer powers to officers to approve the scheme subject to conditions once a full agreement on the affordable homes at the site is agreed.