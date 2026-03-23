Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth has been awarded the prestigious ALPS Gold Medal for its outstanding 2025 GCSE results.
This accolade from the ALPS places the school in the top 25% of approximately 2,000 ALPS schools across the United Kingdom, recognising its ‘value-added’ performance. “Value-added” measures the progress students make from their starting points, showing how effectively the school helps every learner exceed expected outcomes.
Building on their successful achievement of the ALPS Gold award for A-Level results in 2024, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen reaffirms its position as a powerhouse in educational progress.
"The ALPS Gold Medal for our 2025 GCSEs is a fitting sequel to our 2024 A-Level triumph," said Headteacher Mr Dafydd Jones.
"These back-to-back awards reflect the unyielding commitment of our students and staff to value-added excellence. We're proud to inspire the next generation and set new benchmarks for educational achievement."
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