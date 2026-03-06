A Machynlleth man will stand trial later this month after denying a charge of using threatening behaviour.
Stephen Fenner, of 2 Llynlloedd Lane, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour on Maengwyn Street in Machynlleth on 4 August last year.
Fenner is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
