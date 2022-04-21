Golfers raise £7,000 for hospice charity

Pictured, back row, from left: James from HAHAV, Cheryl Stevens lady captain 2022, Elspeth Evans president, Alun Grabham captain 2022. Front: Dr Alan Axford, Judy Mills lady captain 2021 and Rhys Dobson captain 2021 (Penrhos )

GOLFERS in Llanrhystud have raised more than £7,000 for the charity HAHAV.

Following the easing of lockdown, Penrhos 2021 captains Rhys Dobson and Judy Mills, along with President Elspeth Pugh-Evans were delighted to present HAHAV, their chosen charity, with a cheque in the sum of £7,546.60

A spokesperson for Penrhos Golf Club said: “We are pleased that these funds will be used to provide practical help, social care and companionship for people with chronic, life limiting illness and would like to thank the team at HAHAV for their invaluable work and commitment to the people of Ceredigion.

“A charity which has helped many friends in the past and which we are sure will be a shoulder to lean on in the future.”

