New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it is good news for them all.
Ten restaurants, cafes or canteens received ratings.
Caffi'r Mynydd at Mynydd Mawr Camping Site, Uwchmynydd, Felin Fwyd, Pwllheli, Castell Deudraeth at Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth, M C Y C (Tyn Y Nant Camp), Abererch, The Inglenook Seafood Restaurant at Inglenook Restaurant Harbour Lane, Barmouth, Nyth Robin Campsite, Aberdyfi, Ty Mawr B&B & Tea Room, Rhyd Ddu, Golden Sands, Tywyn, Morfarch Cafe Bar & Restaurant, Caernarfon, and Ystafell De Plas yn Rhiw, Rhiw, all received a rating of five-out-of-five.
Ratings of five-out-of-five have been handed to five pubs, bars or nightclubs.
They are Whitehall at The Whitehall Hotel, Pwllheli, Y Vaults at Ye Olde Vaults 334 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, The Heights at The Heights Hotel 74 Stryd Fawr, Llanberis, The Railway Inn, Abergynolwyn, and Four Alls at Y Goron Fach Twll Yn Y Wal, Caernarfon.
Six takeaways were awarded five-out-five.
Capital Take Away, Caernarfon, Nightsky Glamping at Tyn Y Cae, Llangian, Bella House Takeaway, Bangor, University Plaice, Bangor, Hi Bangor at 8 Lôn Glan Môr, Bangor, and Cwt at Gwyddel, Uwchmynydd.