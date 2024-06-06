New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Whistling Sands Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Siop Porth Oer, Aberdaron was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on 24 May.
And Cheryl Chippy, a takeaway at Cheryl's Chippy 47 Rhodfa Penrhyn, Maesgeirchen, Bangor was also given a score of five on 30 May.
Visit the Food Standards Agency’s website for more information about establishment ratings in Gwynedd.