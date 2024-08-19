BORTH surgery has announced that Dr Sue Fish has retired after 30 years of service in the north Ceredigion village.
The surgery has faced uncertainty in recent years, with warnings that it may have to close unless it could recruit more GPs, describing the situation as 'unsustainable' in 2022.
The team at Borth Surgery has been successful in hiring new doctors and securing the future of the village surgery
In a statement, the surgery said: "Dr Sue Fish has recently retired after 30 years of dedicated service not only to the surgery but also to Hywel Dda Health Board as a whole.
"The staff at the surgery and the local community would like to wish her a long and happy retirement.
"Moving forward, Dr Joseph Akporokah will continue as a sole Partner for now, supported by Dr Louise Hyde and Dr Emeka Okwuokei who has recently joined the surgery team.
"Dr Nauman Satti, a GP registrar will be with us for the next year.
"The surgery have appointed a new Practice Manager, Nathalie Standing and she will be supported by the new Deputy Practice Manager, Michelle Browne.
"The GPs and staff would like to thank everyone for their unwavering support throughout these difficult times.”