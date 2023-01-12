I too was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer and received treatment at Bronglais Hospital. Unlike Lorraine, my cancer was detected following a blood test at Ystwyth Surgery. Due to the prompt actions of the GP and all staff I encountered at the hospital, my tumour was detected and removed within four weeks. The care and attention I received from all the staff I encountered was above and beyond my expectations and I have been singing their praise to my friends and family ever since. The surgeon’s skill in performing keyhole surgery has resulted in a quicker recovery time and complete removal of the tumour.