Letter to the Editor: I would like to echo the sentiments expressed in Lorraine Young’s Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News, 4 January).
I too was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer and received treatment at Bronglais Hospital. Unlike Lorraine, my cancer was detected following a blood test at Ystwyth Surgery. Due to the prompt actions of the GP and all staff I encountered at the hospital, my tumour was detected and removed within four weeks. The care and attention I received from all the staff I encountered was above and beyond my expectations and I have been singing their praise to my friends and family ever since. The surgeon’s skill in performing keyhole surgery has resulted in a quicker recovery time and complete removal of the tumour.
I won’t name individual staff or departments but, should they read this letter, they will know who they are and should be very proud. We are extremely lucky to have a hospital that has such dedicated, skilled and caring staff close by.
Patricia Elaine Thomas,
Llandre