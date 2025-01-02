Green energy projects at Aberporth Village Hall and Aberystwyth University are two of 32 to benefit from fresh Welsh Government funding.
The £10m funding forms part of the Ynni Cymru programme.
At Aberporth Village Hall the funding will be used towards solar PV, battery storage and EV charging infrastructure at the hall, while at Aberystwyth University the funding while be used towards solar PV and heat pump.
Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning said: “There was a huge amount of interest in this support, which goes to show the enormous appetite for clean, smarter energy systems keeping benefits within our communities and reducing the need for large scale infrastructure.
“I’m delighted to be able to support so many quality projects.”