On Saturday 18 October from 10-2pm at Minerva Art Centre the fair will showcase local organisations that work to protect the natural world.
There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, pre-loved clothes and representatives from the National Lottery offering advice for organisations wanting to gain grant funding.
At 2pm the Generation Game will be played in teams who have to decide which energy (wind, solar, nuclear, hydro, gas) to buy to power the UK for a whole year.
Will the wind blow or the sun shine? Will you need to buy extra gas or hydro? Open for anyone aged 10+.
