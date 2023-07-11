One of the volunteers, Ruth MacDonald said: “I first became involved a few years ago because I am interested in working in the outdoors and Coed y Bont is such a lovely place that it is a joy to be involved in it. One of our major projects over recent months has been building a new all-ability access path. This has been quite hard work at times, but the exercise is good and it’s great to work with a group of people doing something useful for the community. Coed y Bont is not just a benefit for Pontrhydfendigaid, but it attracts people from a wider area. I come from Tregaron and thoroughly enjoy our volunteer sessions.”