Fewer greenhouse gas emissions were released into the atmosphere in Ceredigion in 2022, new figures show.
It comes as environmental activists warned "incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come", calling on the new Government to take "ambitious" action to combat climate change, and reach net zero emissions.
New figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 375,929 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (kt CO2e) were emitted across the UK in 2022.
This was the equivalent of 5.6 tonnes CO2e (t CO2e) per capita – a fall from 5.9 the year before and 6.2 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
In Ceredigion there were 796.9 kt CO2e emitted, or 11.1 tonnes per person – down from 11.7 tonnes in 2021.
Andrew Pendleton of Global Action Plan, said: "Any decrease in greenhouse gas emissions is encouraging, but incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come.”
Nationally, transport was the biggest cause of emissions at 30 per cent, followed by domestic use at 22 per cent, and industry at 17 per cent.
In Ceredigion the agriculture sector accounted for the biggest source of emissions, with 64 per cent of all greenhouse gases.