Grenades found at Gwynedd house

The 11th Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Regiment detonated the grenades on Black Rock Sands ( North Wales Police Gwynedd South )

North Wales Police were handed an unusual request yesterday - to dispose of two hand grenades.

NWP South Gwynedd said they were called by a member of the public who had found two grenades at a property that belonged to their deceased brother.

Sharing a video of the explosives being detonated on its Facebook page, NWP South Gwynedd said: “The 11th Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Regiment attended and remove the explosives, and transported them to Black Rock Sands, where a cordon was put in place before they were detonated in a safe manner.

“PCSO Paula Stewart was given the honour of pushing the button to blow them up.”