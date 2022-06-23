Grenades found at Gwynedd house
North Wales Police were handed an unusual request yesterday - to dispose of two hand grenades.
NWP South Gwynedd said they were called by a member of the public who had found two grenades at a property that belonged to their deceased brother.
Sharing a video of the explosives being detonated on its Facebook page, NWP South Gwynedd said: “The 11th Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Regiment attended and remove the explosives, and transported them to Black Rock Sands, where a cordon was put in place before they were detonated in a safe manner.
“PCSO Paula Stewart was given the honour of pushing the button to blow them up.”
