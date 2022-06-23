Grenades found at Gwynedd house

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 23rd June 2022 11:28 am
NWP Gwynedd South exploded two hand grenades
The 11th Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Regiment detonated the grenades on Black Rock Sands ( North Wales Police Gwynedd South )

North Wales Police were handed an unusual request yesterday - to dispose of two hand grenades.

NWP South Gwynedd said they were called by a member of the public who had found two grenades at a property that belonged to their deceased brother.

Sharing a video of the explosives being detonated on its Facebook page, NWP South Gwynedd said: “The 11th Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Regiment attended and remove the explosives, and transported them to Black Rock Sands, where a cordon was put in place before they were detonated in a safe manner.

“PCSO Paula Stewart was given the honour of pushing the button to blow them up.”

"If you fancy a job where no two days are the same, you might be interested to know we are currently recruiting across many areas, from police officers, PCSOs, special constables, to support roles such as control room comms ops, custody health care professionals and logistics operatives.

