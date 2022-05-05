Greyhound rescue charity open day to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 9th May 2022 5:28 am
The open day is to raise money for a greyhound with 10 puppies
a GREYHOUND rescue charity are holding an open day at their west Wales kennels to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and to give the public insight into “what it’s like being a local rescue”.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue are holding an open day on Saturday, 4 June, from 12pm to 4pm, during which a dog show will be open to all breeds, with patron and actress Josie Sedgwick-Davies there to judge the competition.

The event will take place at Alltgoch Farm in Llanrhystud and will include “a plant stall, cake stall, doggy stalls, tombola, hot food, and more”.

Chief executive Hayley Bradley said: “We would like to take the opportunity to open our kennels to the public, so they can see what it’s like being a local rescue. We have only been there two years and still lots to do.

“The day is to raise money for a greyhound that’s had 10 puppies. We hope people enjoy it and get to see our work in the community.”

Llanrhystud
