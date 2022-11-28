GRITTERS will be out this evening across mid Wales with forecasters predicting ice and frost in some areas.
Ceredigion County Council says its gritters will be out on the primary routes in the county tonight due to the danger of frost and ice.
Powys Council will also have gritters out this evening.
It said: “Our gritters will be out tonight, spreading crushed rock salt at 8 grammes per square meter from 9pm tonight (28.11.22). Please be mindful that even treated roads can have icy patches and drivers need to be aware and drive with due care at all times.”
The Met Office says that along with temperatures around the 0 °C mark, there is also a risk of fog overnight.
Forecast for the week ahead
Sunshine and showers today. A risk of patchy fog overnight.
Tonight: Showers ease this evening with clear spells following, leading to a colder night than last night. Alongside light winds, this brings a risk of fog across Welsh valleys by dawn. Minimum temperature 0 °C.
Tuesday: A chilly start with a risk of frost or fog. The fog, mostly in low-lying spots, may persist into the afternoon, however it will be dry with sunshine elsewhere. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Largely dry though often cloudy throughout. Under clear skies overnight fog and frosts are possible, with fog potentially slow to clear. Feeling increasingly cold with light winds.