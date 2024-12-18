A partnership formed to create a decarbonisation hub in Gwynedd – the first of its kind in the UK – has won a prestigious award.
The Welsh Housing Awards hosted by the Chartered Institute of Housing Wales in Cardiff recognise good practice in the housing industry, and the creativity, passion and innovation of organisations and individuals across the sector in Wales.
Adra housing association, together with Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and Bangor University won the ‘Working in Partnership’ award for their work developing Tŷ Gwyrddfai in Penygroes, which is fast becoming a centre of excellence and sector leader in decarbonisation, innovation and training for local communities.
Adra also picked up the Sustainability in Housing Award for its efforts to meet the Welsh Government’s target of zero carbon emissions by 2050.
This award focussed on the Tŷ Gwyrddfai development, as well as Tendra, an initiative aimed at fostering growth and development within the local construction sector.
It also highlighted the work of Academi Adra, the training and development initiative, as well as efforts to meet the zero carbon emissions target set by Welsh Government through its new build and retrofit of homes programmes, and the development of Ffrâm24, the all-Wales framework established by Adra for the supply of building materials and associated products.
Adra was also shortlisted in the Supporting Communities category for its social value work.
Sion Hughes, Adra’s Director of Policy and Delivery, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by the housing industry at a national level and is testament to the commitment and dedication of our staff, partners and contractors who work tirelessly to make a real difference to people’s lives and to the wider community.
“We will continue with our decarbonisation efforts and playing our part to protect the environment, as well as supporting the local economy and providing opportunities for training and development.”