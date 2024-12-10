A combination of high-tech and community spirit is helping restore the river Teifi.
The Teifi Nutrient Monitoring (TNM) project has introduced groundbreaking approaches to protect and restore the Teifi river system, achieving several firsts in Wales.
Led by Ceredigion County Council in collaboration with the Nutrient Management Board (NMB), the project combines cutting-edge technology with community-driven efforts to address water quality challenges.
High-Frequency Monitoring (HFM) sensors and Multisondes have been deployed at strategic points along the Teifi and its tributaries, working like high-tech "eyes" and "ears" collecting data four times a day to track pollution and identify sources. These technologies are complemented by the invaluable work of Citizen Scientists, who contribute data through agile handheld monitoring techniques.
Together, these efforts aim to address evidence gaps, understand pollution patterns, and guide precise mitigation strategies, laying the groundwork for long-term improvements across the region.
Key Achievements of the project are to provide comprehensive monitoring coverage for the Teifi and more than 20 tributaries.
So far, high-frequency sensors have gathered hundreds of readings since March 2024, providing critical insights for identifying pollution sources.
By combining cutting-edge monitoring tools with the efforts of Citizen Scientists and collaboration with partners like Natural Resources Wales, the project is fostering a coordinated, community-driven approach to environmental management and influencing future projects in other parts of Wales.
The NMB brings together local authorities, environmental agencies, and community groups to tackle nutrient challenges across the Teifi, Tywi, and Cleddau rivers.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration and Chair of the Teifi NMB, said: “This combination of satellite communication and citizen engagement is a game-changer, paving the way for smarter environmental management.
“By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration, we are taking vital steps toward healthier rivers and ecosystems in Ceredigion.”