Aberystwyth Ramblers Working Group have been at it again – transforming stiles and making paths more accessible.
This time they have been tackling Llandre, where they have replaced a stile with a gate by the A487. They have also built a sleeper bridge on Lon Glanfred, with one remaining stile replacement due to be undertaken at a later date.
Before and after photos show some of the work they have undertaken.
Aberystwyth Ramblers have been busy improving access to a number of footpaths in the area, and before and after photographs like the ones above highlight the extent of the work the Aberystwyth Ramblers Footpath Working Group has done to improve access.
The Footpath Working Party have already replaced the two remaining stiles on the Lluest junction to Comins Coch path with self-closing gates in a project funded by a grant from the Ramblers Path Accessibility Fund to Ceredigion Council. The improvement has been appreciated by many users of the path.
Aberystwyth Ramblers Footpath Working Party also improved the footpath at the end of Bryn Rd, Aberystwyth.
The upgrade to this popular route was funded by a grant from the Aberystwyth Ramblers Footpath Working Party channelled through the Ceredigion County Council Rights of Way Team.