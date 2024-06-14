Grubs up at the Dyfi Wildlife Centre for a unique insect-based four-course meal experience.
For one night only on 5 July the centre’s resident chef will be rustling up bee-autiful dishes based on protein-rich insect flours and powders for adventurous diners.
Chef Laurie Stevenson, soon to begin her PhD in insect protein research, is ‘passionate about alternative protein and global food security research’ and is combining this passion with her love of cooking to create the tasting menu.
Dyfi Wildlife Centre writes: “[Her menu will] allow those new to, or nervous about, eating insects to experience the future of sustainable food without even knowing they are eating bugs!” The event will run 6.30-9pm, with a complimentary glass of prosecco at the door.