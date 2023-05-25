Guided walks along coastal path

A list of the guided walks being held in June and Jule

Borth/Ynys Las

Start: (NRW) carpark (fee applicable)

Wednesday 21 June

18:00 Option 1 – 1-2 miles, easy. Mixture of surface including sand, grass and track and steps.

Option 2 – 4-5 miles, leisurely. Mixture of surfacing including sand, grass, track, road crossing, rail crossing and steps.

Aberystwyth

Start: Bandstand

Saturday, 1 July

13.00 Option 1 – 2.5 miles taking in Constitution Hill, Aberystwyth Golf Club and Parc Natur Penglais. A short walk but with steep ascents and a variety of surfacing.

Option 2 – 4 mile circular including Constitution Hill (Craig Glais), Clarach Bay, Cwm woods, Aberystwyth Golf Club and Parc Natur Penglais. Fabulous views over Cardigan Bay. Some steep ascents, a variety of surfacing including steps.

Aberaeron

Start: Aberaeron Harbour, Pwll Cam footbridge.

Wednesday 5 July

18:00 Option 1 – 0.5-1 mile, circular option following the Aeron river and return via Coast Path. Easy but some uneven surfacing.

Option 2 – 5-6 miles to Llanerchaeron, Aberarth and return via the Coast Path. Moderate and a variety of terrain and surfacing.

New Quay

Start: Public toilets near the harbour.

Saturday 15 July

13:00 Circular walk to Cwm Soden and Cwm Tydu and return. 7-8 miles. Moderate but many steep inclines and a variety of terrain and surfacing. High cliff edges.

Llangrannog

Start: Urdd Centre.

Wednesday 19 July

18:00 Option 1 – Short walk. Circular or linear with bus return. Easy.

Option 2 – 5-6 mile moderate circular around Llangrannog incorporating Ynys Lochtyn.

Cardigan

Start: Netpool carpark (pay and display)

Saturday 29 July

13.00 13 mile circular to Ferwig, Mwnt and return. Moderate with a wide variety of surfacing.