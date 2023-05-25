A SERIES of guided walks will be held next month to celebrate 15 years since the official opening of the Ceredigion Coast Path.
A number of Coast Path circular walks have been created to mark the anniversary and during June and July, the Ceredigion County Council’s Public Rights of Way Team will be leading a series of six guided walks, taking in stretches of the coast path.
These walks will begin at locations up and down the coast and vary in length, terrain and difficulty so there should be something for most people. They will be free and are open to anyone who wants to take part. There is no need to book, just turn up.
Nigel Nicholas, Wales Coast Path Officer, said: “We know that the Coast Path is extremely popular amongst visitors to the county and those who live here. With these circular walks, we’re hoping to spread that popularity further inland along the coastal strip. Walking a circular route also makes logistics so much simpler. Park or catch a bus to your start point and walk a loop to finish your walk back where you began.
"By doing the guided walks, we hope to attract new walkers to the path – maybe those who don’t have the confidence to set out across country, those who don’t have a companion to walk with or those who simply need some encouragement to get out and explore.”
Launching the guided walk series is a walk in Borth, which will take place on 21 June starting from Ynyslas car park at 6pm. There will be two routes available – a short 1-2 mile route which is graded ‘easy’, and a longer 4-5 mile option which will have a leisurely pace.
Anyone wishing to take part must arrive 15 minutes before the start of the walk, be wearing sturdy footwear and weather appropriate clothing, and carry drinking water and any food they may need.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Economy and Regeneration, said: “This is a fantastic way to see those hidden gems which are often missed when walking the coastal path, to meet new people who share the same interest and improve people’s wellbeing and fitness, all whilst being in the safe hands of our Walk Leaders.”
The walk descriptions can be seen in the table below. Please choose an appropriate walk for your health and fitness level.
Guided walks along coastal path
A list of the guided walks being held in June and Jule
Borth/Ynys Las
Start: (NRW) carpark (fee applicable)
Wednesday 21 June
18:00 Option 1 – 1-2 miles, easy. Mixture of surface including sand, grass and track and steps.
Option 2 – 4-5 miles, leisurely. Mixture of surfacing including sand, grass, track, road crossing, rail crossing and steps.
Aberystwyth
Start: Bandstand
Saturday, 1 July
13.00 Option 1 – 2.5 miles taking in Constitution Hill, Aberystwyth Golf Club and Parc Natur Penglais. A short walk but with steep ascents and a variety of surfacing.
Option 2 – 4 mile circular including Constitution Hill (Craig Glais), Clarach Bay, Cwm woods, Aberystwyth Golf Club and Parc Natur Penglais. Fabulous views over Cardigan Bay. Some steep ascents, a variety of surfacing including steps.
Aberaeron
Start: Aberaeron Harbour, Pwll Cam footbridge.
Wednesday 5 July
18:00 Option 1 – 0.5-1 mile, circular option following the Aeron river and return via Coast Path. Easy but some uneven surfacing.
Option 2 – 5-6 miles to Llanerchaeron, Aberarth and return via the Coast Path. Moderate and a variety of terrain and surfacing.
New Quay
Start: Public toilets near the harbour.
Saturday 15 July
13:00 Circular walk to Cwm Soden and Cwm Tydu and return. 7-8 miles. Moderate but many steep inclines and a variety of terrain and surfacing. High cliff edges.
Llangrannog
Start: Urdd Centre.
Wednesday 19 July
18:00 Option 1 – Short walk. Circular or linear with bus return. Easy.
Option 2 – 5-6 mile moderate circular around Llangrannog incorporating Ynys Lochtyn.
Cardigan
Start: Netpool carpark (pay and display)
Saturday 29 July
13.00 13 mile circular to Ferwig, Mwnt and return. Moderate with a wide variety of surfacing.
Walkers take part at their own risk and leaders reserve the right to ask anyone to leave if they feel this is best for the safety of individuals or the group. All those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs on leads are welcome to join, with owners expected to bag and remove any waste. As most Rights of Way cross privately owned and farmed land, encounters with livestock are likely on all walks.