First Machynlleth Guides have presented the town council with a historic framed display illustrating the 80-year history of Brownies and Guides in the town.
1st Machynlleth Guides was established in 1920, and the frame was originally created to celebrate the millennium.
Speaking on the presentation, 1st Guides Machynlleth said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Y Plas and its management for agreeing to display this important piece of local heritage.
“The frame had previously been housed at Broneirion in Llandinam, the headquarters of Girlguiding Cymru, and we are pleased that it has now found a fitting new home at Y Plas.”
Heulwen Medi, Leader at Machynlleth Guides presented the frame to Cllr Jeremy Paige, Mayor of Machynlleth.
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