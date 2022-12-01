A PORTHMADOG man has appeared in court to plead guilty to four counts of sexual assault.
Andrew Bridgewater, of Britannia Cottage, Britannia Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.
The 65-year-old admitted sexual assaults on a woman aged 16 or over in Porthmadog between 1 May and 30 June 2021, between 1 August and 31 August 2021, on 17 August 2021, and 3 January this year.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Bridgewater will be sentenced on 19 December.