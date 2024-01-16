A Bow Street stalwart lovingly known as Gwen Ty Brics has passed away at age 83.
Gwen Davies was known by all in the community for holding court on the bench outside her bricked property on Troed y Bryn on the south side of the Ceredigion village.
According to locals she would sit out all day whenever the weather was fine talking to neighbours and could spot a Bow Street-er as far as Carmarthenshire.
Schoolchildren would say hello to her as they passed by and dogs now linger outside her home waiting for the treats that she would religiously give them.
The beloved lady passed away on 10 January after a short battle with breast cancer, leaving the house she lived in for over 60 years.
Her family is now waiting for the death certificate to arrange a funeral, which is delayed due to a lack of junior doctors to sign off on her passing.
Lisa Davies, Gwen's daughter-in-law, said: "She was called 'Mrs Bow Street' or the 'Queen of Bow Street' as well as Gwen Ty Brics.
"She was a proper character- everybody knew her, she was loved by all of us really. She's leaving a big hole to fill.
"Cars would beep at her as they drove past her. She would have no idea who they were sometimes but she'd still wave all the same!
"I remember her sitting out there after her son passed away 28 years ago, her husband used to sit with her. "She loved children - I've seen the schoolchildren who used to chat with her leave flowers on her bench. Dogs can't pass the house now without stopping because she used to give them treats.
"She would listen to everybody else's problems and advise us all but not when it came to herself- she didn't want to bother anybody.
"We only found out she had cancer nine days before she died."
Gwen was a beloved mother, auntie, and grandmother who also took odd jobs around the town including as caretaker for the village hall.
Back in her heyday she even ran a small bed and breakfast from her well-known home with "three young children running around".
Alun Davies, 56, is Gwen's nephew who grew up living next door to her. He said: "She was everybody's friend and auntie. She was always willing to help anybody and was very well known.
"Don't get me wrong - if you did something wrong whilst she was babysitting you'd know about it - as the older generation is! But she was always kind-hearted.
"She'd sit outside on her bench and talk to everybody and anybody, often with her sister-in-law next to her.
"They would wave at people driving by and locals would stop to catch up and gossip. She was the source of the village news for decades. If you wanted to know anything you'd ask her.
"This end of Bow Street is a very close-knit community- there's not a lot of the old ones left on the council estate now."
Donna Howard, Gwen's daughter-in-law, said: "Gwen was bubbly and full of life- she was a big character in Bow Street.
"On her bench with her sister-in-law who lived next door Mair Davies, they were just like the two women in the Les Dawson sketches chatting away. That's how I remember her.
"She was a brilliant grandmother and will be sorely missed by us all."
Ceredigion County Councillor and neighbour to Gwen, Paul Hinge, said: "Gwen Davies (Gwen ty Brics)- what a character! You would see Gwen sitting on the bench outside her house speaking to everyone who past on their way up or down the village, Gwen knew them all.
"A very kind-hearted lady who helped many in the village. Nos Da Gwen, I'm sure there's a special bench up in heaven awaiting you so you can watch over us down here.
"Sleep tight Gwen we will miss you sitting on that special bench, it will not be the same without you being there. We will all hold on to those treasured memories forever."
Gwen is survived by two of her three sons and six grandchildren.
The public funeral will take place at Aberystwyth Crematorium, Clarach Road, on Thursday 25 January at 2pm.