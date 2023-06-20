Rural bus services in Gwynedd and Ceredigion are set to avoid ‘mass cancellation’ after a Welsh Government U-turn saw a £46million funding pledge.
Ceredigion County Council is undertaking a procurement process and said most services would be retained at similar levels or even ‘see some improvement’.
But it is not yet known whether reduced services like the 585 from Aberystwyth to Lampeter, the 512 to Borth or the axed 'lifeline' T19 service in Gywnedd will be restored to previous levels.
It comes after the Welsh Government announced on Friday (16 June) that ‘most of the nation's bus services will be protected’ thanks to a new transitional scheme.
This comes despite months of Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford saying the government would not intervene to support the network despite passenger levels remaining low and pandemic funding being withdrawn.
The Cambrian News first revealed services in Ceredigion were in jeopardy last October with grave industry challenges resulting in the scrapping of the subsidised T22 (Aberystwyth via Devil’s Bridge), T27 (Penryhncoch to Penbontrhydybeddau) and the T29 Tregaron circular route in November.
The January reduction of the 585 service which connects Aberystwyth to the north of the county and goes through Tregaron and Lampeter prompted widespread outrage.
Timetable changes were also introduced on the 525 Aberystwyth to Ponterwyd service, and the 526 Aberystwyth to Penrhyncoch route.
Later in January it was announced further services would be operating a reduced timetable including the 512 service from Aberystwyth to Ynyslas via Bow Street, the 301 from Aberystwyth to Penparcau via Waunfawr and the 304 Penparcau circular.
In Gwynedd, where there have been fewer cuts and reductions, Llew Jones Coaches ended the T19 service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno serving the Conwy Valley and Conwy.
The service was withdrawn just 18 months after it was reintroduced. Its axing in January was bitterly opposed by politicians and villages in the communities served by the ‘lifeline’ service.
Protests have been held in both counties, with Ceredigion County Council warning after January that more cuts to bus routes in rural areas are ‘highly likely in the short term’ because of spiralling costs, falling passenger numbers, a lack of drivers, and uncertainty around future funding.
The Welsh Government also announced that the Bus Emergency Scheme (BES), introduced during the pandemic to keep bus services afloat, is due to end in June having been extended for three months.
But after Friday’s news, a county council spokesperson said: “New services are intended to commence on the 1 September 2023 when the current contracts will end. In the short term, therefore, there will be no significant changes to the bus network that the council manages. The funding package announced today by Lee Waters, Deputy Climate Change Minister, will be critical for supporting and maintaining these services moving forward.
“At this stage it is envisaged that service levels from the 1 September 2023 in Ceredigion will remain similar to currently or see some improvement. The details relating to this can only be shared once the procurement process is complete and confirmed arrangements are in place.
“From the outset the council’s intention, working with local operators and other key stakeholders including Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government, is to provide the best level of services possible with the resources available.”
But there is still confusion about whether the latest round of funding would save the T19 service, and regional politicians wrote to Mr Waters about its future.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and Cllr Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn (Blaenau Ffestiniog) said: "‘We are writing to you seeking an update on the key T19 bus service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and the Conwy Valley.
"In recent correspondence with Lee Robinson, Transport for Wales Director of Development for north, mid and rural Wales, it was said that the T19 bus service was under review given the recent BES announcement alongside other decisions on local bus services
"Now that you’ve made a Statement on the BES, can we please have an urgent update on the T19 service. Can you make sure that funding will now be made available to resume this vital transport link between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llanrwst."
Mr Waters said last Friday: “Today I have published a statement with industry partners and local authorities setting out further information on our financial support to the bus industry for this financial year.
“As a direct result of this funding we will be able to avoid mass cancellation of services across Wales.
“It will provide immediate financial support to bus operators in Wales so that those vital services can continue.
“We are making £46m available from bus budgets to support BES and the Bus Transition Fund arrangements for the whole financial year. This funding will also keep the strategic TrawsCymru services running.
“Over the last few months, we’ve been working hard with the Regional Network Planning Teams and operators to plan and cost a network of bus services which can be delivered when the emergency funding ends.
“The funding available will ensure that most of the current services will be protected across Wales although some services may change to reflect different travel patterns following the pandemic.
"Regional Network Planning Teams continue with their detailed analysis of the bus network that will be delivered through our Bus Transition Fund.
“This work will be done at pace so that any potential future network changes are communicated with as much notice as possible.
“We will continue to work together to develop a longer-term sustainable funding model that bridges the gap to franchising.”