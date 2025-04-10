Two young apprentices from Barmouth and Dwygyfylchi near Penmaenmawr have won bursaries for tools worth £1,000.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai plumbing apprentices Daniel Carver and Oleksandr Dobrohorskyi have received the equipment from Monument Tools and The Worshipful Company of Plumbers.
Daniel and Oleksandr are among just six successful applicants from across the UK to have secured the coveted bursary.
The bursary is offered each year by The Worshipful Company of Plumbers, with sponsors Monument Tools providing comprehensive toolkits for the winners.
Daniel and Oleksandr are both on the Busnes@LlandrilloMenai Level 3 Plumbing and Heating apprenticeship, combining their employment with studying one day per week at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhos-on-Sea campus.
In their application for the bursary, they had to answer questions about their path into the plumbing industry, and what winning the tools would mean for their careers.
They received tools including pipe benders, spanners, pipe cutters, a toolbox and much more.
Daniel, from Barmouth, works for Andrew Stone Plumbing and Heating.
He said: “This will definitely give me a better start in the industry. These tools aren’t cheap, and this will help me develop my skills and progress further on my career path.”
Oleksandr worked as a plumber in his native Ukraine. Now living in Dwygyfylchi near Penmaenmawr, he works for JM Renewables and is studying Level 3 in order to advance his career.
He said: “These tools are very handy from the perspective that you can have a better workflow, complete your tasks quicker and improve your skills.
“They’re very well-made, they’re reliable and durable. Once you’ve got these tools you can use them for a very long time.”
Daniel started out in roofing, but gained experience of plumbing under a trained engineer and decided to switch career.
He is enjoying his course at Coleg Llandrillo. Explaining what he likes most about it, he said: “The tutors are really good - they’re really helpful when you struggle.
“The course can be difficult, but it’s difficult for a reason. The tutors have high standards so you’ve got to work hard and revise, and when you leave here you’re a competent plumber.”
Plumbing assessor Chris Walling is delighted that two of his apprentices have won the sought-after bursaries.
He said: “I've encouraged our plumbing and heating apprentices for several years to apply for the tools bursary, so I’m very proud that we have two winners this year.
“The win will mean a great deal as it is a massive boost to their careers with tools being so expensive. It will be especially helpful to them to have tools from such a well-respected manufacturer.”
