Parents and carers of autistic children and youngsters with additional needs are invited to share their experiences in Tywyn.
Gwynedd Autism Team, a specialist school nurse and the Families First Service (Derwen) will be on hand for the sessions, at Ysgol Penbryn in Tywyn on Wednesday, 19 November and Wednesday, 18 March. Both sessions will run from 10am until 12pm.
The events invite parents and carers to have a “cuppa and a chat” about their experience of having a child/children with autism and additional needs.
“Open to families throughout Gwynedd,” an event spokesperson said.
“We will give priority to parents, carers, children and young people who do not receive support from specialist services.”
Phone 07772 482249 for more information or to reserve a space.
