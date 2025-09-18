It was better news for the following 11 restaurants, cafes and canteens. Receiving a top score of five are Snowdon Buffet & Bar at Gorsaf Drenau Bangor Ffordd Yr Orsaf, Bangor, rated on 26 August, Meirion Mill Woollen Centre Ltd at Dinas Mawddwy, rated on 20 August, Caffi Porthdinllaen in Morfa Nefyn, rated on 19 August, Wenallt Cafe at Yr Hen Fecws Sarn Hir, Llanbedr, also rated on 19 August, Hendre Hall Coffee Shop | Bar at Fferm Hendre Hall, Llwyngwril, rated on 15 August, The Corris Cafe at Canolfan Grefftau Corris, Corris Uchaf, also rated on 15 August, Cegin Arfon at Byw'n Iach Arfon Ffordd Bethel, Caernarfon, rated on 14 August, Cegin Diego's Kitchen at Allports Fish & Chips Y Setl Y Maes, Pwllheli, rated on 14 August, KFC at Kfc Ffordd Caernarfon, Bangor, also rated on 14 August, Manon's Riverside Cafe at National White Water Centre Canolfan Tryweryn, Frongoch, rated on 12 August, and Weddings At Plas Boduan at Plas Boduan, Boduan, rated on 11 August.