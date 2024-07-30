HSBC has announced plans to temporarily close one of its branches in Gwynedd.
The bank’s Dolgellau branch will close temporarily while it undergoes a refresh, which includes internal building work.
It closes today, Tuesday 30 July, and is expected to re-open on Friday, 30 August.
Wendy Morrice, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Dolgellau branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.
“We will also be hosting community pop-up events at The Dolgellau Free Library, Mill Street, Dolgellau between 10am and 2pm on the 6th, 8th, 13th 15th and 20th of August.
“Customers can also continue to use any of our branches with Bala being the closest branch.”