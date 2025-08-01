Storm Floris will hit part of Gwynedd next week, and a yellow weather warning for wind is in place.
The Met Office say the storm is likely to bring a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to on Monday into early Tuesday.
According to the Met Office website, there could be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, injuries from flying debris, and power cuts.
Large waves and beach material could be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, some roads and bridges may close, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
Areas of Gwynedd north of Barmouth and the whole of the Llyn are expected to be hit by the storm.
