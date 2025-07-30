Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre has wrestling and more on offer this month.
The Basix Wrestling Rampage Tour rolls into Barmouth to present two hours of all in, high flying, adrenaline fuelled, family friendly live pro wrestling.
“You've watched it on your TV, now experience the atmosphere of a wrestling show live!,” a Basix spokesperson said.
Basix Professional Wrestling is at Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre on Sunday, 10 August at 7pm.
Next up are pianist and singer Jonathan Gee, and guitarist Dylan Fowler, who will reunite at the Dragon Theatre on Saturday, 16 August at 7.30pm.
They started playing music together many years ago in Dylan’s legendary Celtic/Brazilian band Frevo.
Visit the Dragon Theatre website for more information and to book tickets.
