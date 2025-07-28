An investigation has been launched after livestock carcasses were dumped in Gwynedd’s Garndolbenmaen.
North Wales Police and Gwynedd Council have teamed up to investigate the incidents, and are appealing to the public for their help.
A police spokesperson said on social media: “The Rural Crime team together with Gwynedd Trading Standards (animal welfare) are investigating a number of incidents where livestock carcasses have been dumped in the woods at Bwlch Derwin, Pant Glas, Garndolbenmaen.
“The most recent incident involves the remain of a calf being left at the location.
“This is illegal and cause for concern and we would be grateful if you could make contact with ourselves or trading standards if you have any information that may assist.”
