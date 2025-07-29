Gwynedd Council will extend free childcare for two-year-olds to more areas, and expand Flying Start provision in Penygroes.
This means approximately 200 additional children of pre-school age in some of the most deprived areas of Gwynedd will benefit from free childcare.
The Flying Start programme is currently in seven communities in Gwynedd, giving families with children aged 0-4 years an intensive health visitor service, family support, language and speech support, and 12.5 hours of free childcare for two-year-olds. This decision means more families in the Penygroes community will receive these services.
In addition, 11 communities will benefit from the scheme by receiving free childcare for two-year-olds.
The communities/wards that will benefit are Tywyn, Harlech, Llandderfel and Llanuwchllyn, Penrhyndeudraeth, Efailnewydd/Buan, Aberdaron/Botwnnog/Tudweiliog, Cricieth, Waunfawr, Llanberis, Arllechwedd and Porthmadog West.
As part of the expansion of Flying Start provision in Dyffryn Nantlle in recent months a new building has been developed at Ysgol Bro Lleu. The new childcare facility has been developed using funding from Welsh Government's Childcare and Early Years capital programme.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families, and Penygroes councillor, Craig ab Iago, visited the new facilities.
Cllr Trenholme said: "It was great to have the opportunity to visit the site, chat with the children and appreciate the new resources and facilities that are now available at Plant y Nant, Ysgol Bro Lleu.
"I'm delighted Cabinet has supported the expansion of the scheme – it's good news for the children and families of Penygroes, but also for some of the most deprived areas of the county."
Plant y Nant managers said: "We are extremely grateful for the investment in Penygroes, which gives us a unique opportunity to expand our services and provide more opportunities for children and families in our community.
"This support not only strengthens our commitment but also enhances our ability to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the families in Dyffryn Nantlle.
"We look forward to creating new memories, fostering growth, and nurturing every child's potential in a vibrant and welcoming environment."
On receipt of the Welsh Government’s Children and Communities Grant for Flying Start, over £4 million will be available annually for the next three years.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: "Having access to good childcare locally can make a world of difference to a child's development. This is not the first time the council's Cabinet has endorsed supporting Flying Start schemes, and over the years we have seen purpose-built spaces being developed to help families with early years childcare in Deiniolen, Tywyn and Penygroes.
"Schemes like this lay a solid foundation for a child's school life but also tackle deprivation and increase the provision of Welsh-medium childcare within the county. I look forward to seeing more children and families in Gwynedd benefit from the scheme, and the positive impact it will have on their future."
The Flying Start scheme is run locally in Gwynedd by the Council's Children and Supporting Families Department.
For more information about it and to check eligibility, visit https://shorturl.at/arr8J
