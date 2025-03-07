Pwllheli’s Hafan y Mor has been nominated for two National Tourism Awards for Wales.
Forty-eight finalists have been shortlisted in 12 categories.
Haven’s Hafan y Mor has already lifted the Sustainable Tourism trophy for North Wales and has its sights set on a double at the National Tourism Awards where it has also been short-listed in the Best Self-Catering category.
General manager Denise Bossons said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We’ve worked very hard over the last three years and Haven have put a lot of investment in.
“We have the single largest roof space area of any Haven park and we put it to good use with hundreds of solar panels on our buildings. All our vehicles are fully electric and guests with electric cars can charge them while they’re here.
“We can have up to 5,000 guests her at any one time and we have made a huge investment in solar lighting, while with a Site of Special Scientific Interest next door we work on encouraging wildlife with reptile fencing and a bat hotel.
“We hydro seed with a mix of seed and mulch for wild flowers which encourages bees and butterflies, while we also have otters, badgers and rabbits here and our park rangers organise activities like fossil hunting on the beach and wildlife walks.
“It’s really important to us and when we entered the North Wales awards last year we saw it as an opportunity to take stock of what we’ve done and also to see what more we can do.”
The award ceremony will take place at Llandudno’ Venue Cymru on 27 March.
Other Gwynedd nominated business include Gwesty Plas Dinas, Bontnewydd (Best Hotel), Go-Below Underground, Snowdonia (Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping), Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway, Porthmadog, (Best Attraction), The Gunroom, Plas Dinas (Best Place to Eat), Gwyl Fwyd Caernarfon (Best Event).