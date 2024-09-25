Plans to provide nursing and residential care on the Llŷn Peninsula are a step closer thanks to a Welsh Government grant.
Gwynedd Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) are developing a multi-million-pound project at Penrhos near Pwllheli to provide much-needed nursing care there, and also create skilled, long-term jobs.
The new care home will replace and expand what was previously provided there.
Welsh Government funding from the Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund will be available, allowing the council and BCUHB to develop a comprehensive outline business case and fully detailed plan for the new nursing and residential care home.
A formal planning application will be submitted before a further bid for Welsh Government funding to construct the home is made. Once completed, the new home will have 32 residential dementia and 24 nursing beds, of which a large proportion would be prioritised for nursing dementia care.
Two acres of land at Penrhos – currently known as Penrhos Polish Village – was transferred to the council by ClwydAlyn housing association to build the new home. It will be developed in tandem with ClwydAlyn plans to develop high-quality, low carbon homes with health and care provision on the site.
The development will mainly provide homes for people with care and support needs, including current residents. It will also provide some affordable housing for locals.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan said: “I am delighted we are able to work with our partners from the health and housing sectors on this ambitious project.
“Unfortunately there is a shortage of nursing home spaces across the county.
“Our hope is this not-for-profit solution can rebalance the residential and nursing care service locally and provide more choice.
“Too many people have to move far from families and all that they know, when they are at their most vulnerable. This funding from Welsh Government takes us a step closer to creating more resilience in the care system and ensuring people have access to Welsh-language care services within their own community.
“This development will undoubtedly provide the Pwllheli area with a much-needed economic boost. Once the building phase is complete, and the home is up-and-running, I am confident we can make the most of our Welsh-speaking local workforce as skilled employment and career progression opportunities will be available.”
BCUHB Chair Dyfed Edwards said: “We are delighted to be working with Cyngor Gwynedd on this exciting and innovative project to increase residential and nursing care home capacity on the Llŷn Peninsula. It is really important that we can give more options to local people so that they can receive care closer to their home and families and the proposed development will help us achieve this.”
Craig Sparrow, ClwydAlyn's Executive Director of Development, said: “We are proud to play a key role in this transformative project which will see Penrhos become a community hub. By working closely with our partners, we are not only addressing urgent care needs in the area but also fostering a supportive environment for residents.”