Gwynedd-based charity GISDA has won the Welsh Language Innovation award, recognising the work they do providing support for homeless and vulnerable young people in Gwynedd.
Services include providing accommodation, mental health support and volunteering opportunities, all delivered through the medium of Welsh.
The Youth Work Excellence Awards are a chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding youth work taking place across Wales. The winners of this year’s awards were announced in Llandudno.
The awards reflect the diverse nature of youth work in Wales and demonstrate the impact youth work and youth workers have on young people and their surrounding communities.
Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “Youth work plays a vital role in providing young people with safe and inclusive environments where they are supported to reach their full potential.
“It's inspiring to see the many excellent examples of youth work being recognised in this year’s awards. People and organisations working together to ensure Wales is a place where every child, young person and family can prosper.”
The Welsh Government will provide £13m of direct funding this year to help ensure local authorities and voluntary youth work organisations support young people in their local areas.