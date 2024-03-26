Police are appealing for information following a burglary from a shop in Bangor.
A barber shop on Holyhead Road was broken into between 6pm on Tuesday, 19 March and 9am on Wednesday, 20.
Cash was taken from the premises.
If you witnessed anything suspicious or may have dashcam private CCTV footage of the area, please contact the police.
If you have any information that could assist enquiries, contact them via their website, by calling 101, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers quoting reference 24000270177.