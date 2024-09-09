Inigo Jones have supplied a Welsh slate plaque in memory of the Nantlle Valley quarrymen who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.
It will be fixed at the Canolfan y Fron, Nantlle and is due to be unveiled in November.
The village of Y Fron nestles below “Elephant Mountain” in the heart of Snowdonia, just six miles south of Caernarfon.
Originally home for workers in the surrounding slate quarries, the village lies close to parts of the UNESCO Wales Slate World Heritage Site, and is crossed by the historic Pilgrim’s way and the UNESCO Slate Trail.
It lies within easy reach of the mountains, the sea and the centres of Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Pwllheli and Bangor.
Canolfan y Fron sits in the centre of the village and is the perfect base from which to explore this rich and varied region. Much more than just a village shop, it also offers fully accessible accommodation, an onsite café and a hall available to hire for private functions.
The community owned and led project began when the village school, Ysgol Bronyfoel, closed in July 2015.
A group of residents were successful in acquiring a long term lease for the building from Gwynedd Council and in securing funding from the Big Lottery and from Welsh Government to renovate the building. It opened as a community centre in the autumn of 2018.
By visiting the centre, patronising the community events, eating at the café, buying at the Siop or staying at the Llety, you are helping the regeneration of the village.