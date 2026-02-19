A Bala man has been banned from the road for 29 months after appearing in court to admit a drug driving charge.
Georgi Benov, of 58 Gwelfryn, Arenig Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped while driving on the A5 at Corwen on 20 May last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Benov had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Benov from driving for 29 months and handed him a 12 month community order to include 140 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
