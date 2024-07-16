Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet has voted to approve the introduction of the Article 4 directive, which will make planning permission mandatory before changing the use of a permanent home into a second home or holiday accommodation.
Following Gwynedd’s decision, Cymdeithas yr Iaith is calling on the Welsh Government to provide resources to enable planning authorities to introduce stricter rules on second homes.
They say other local authorities have delayed introducing similar measures. One of these is Conwy Council, who referred in April to staffing and cost challenges as a reason not to continue with the policy. Ceredigion Council have said that that they will wait to see how the process operates in Gwynedd.
Members and supporters of Cymdeithas yr Iaith were present outside the Gwynedd council building in Caernarfon before today's (Tuesday, 16 July) cabinet meeting to encourage the cabinet to approve the measure.
One of them was Osian Jones, who is part of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith's Nid yw Cymru ar Werth [Wales is not for Sale] campaign and lives in Caernarfon, who said:
"We welcome Cyngor Gwynedd cabinet members’ decision this afternoon to approve the introduction of the Article 4 Directive, and for being progressive and using the powers within their ability to tackle the housing crisis.
"However, Cyngor Gwynedd is only one planning authority among twenty-five, and the Welsh housing crisis exists beyond its borders. In every community in Wales, whether Welsh or non-Welsh speaking, families and young people face uncertainty and threats to the viability of their communities and are forced to leave because rent and house prices are beyond their reach.
"We hope that other local authorities in Wales will notice today's decision and follow the example set by Gwynedd. But for that to happen the Welsh Government needs to provide financial support for authorities to employ officers to get on with that work; and clear guidance on the implementation of the Article 4 Directive.”