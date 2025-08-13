Gwynedd Council has invested in new technology to transform the way domiciliary care support is provided across the county.
Collaboration between Gwynedd’s Adults, Health and Well-being Department and the Housing and Property Department has led to the installation of 10 'Lilli' systems in homes across Gwynedd where individuals receive council care support.
The system uses sensors to check mobility and temperature, enabling social workers, carers and families understand what is happening at home and prepare if things change.
Lilli will support adults with a range of social care needs to live safely at home, helping to prevent hospital admissions and freeing up capacity.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being, said Lilli shows our commitment to trying to work more proactively, and think outside the box. It enables us to respond to a situation early on, before someone falls and needs to be admitted to hospital, for example. This ultimately helps us support residents to live independently and safely in our communities in the long term.
"Lilli is a good way to draw families and carers into conversations about individuals' needs and care – it can offer peace of mind as they can access the information via an app, and the evidence Lilli gathers can provide a foundation for a conversation between social workers and families."
Dylan Owen, Gwynedd’s Statutory Director of Social Services, added: "The system allows us to understand more about the real needs of individuals, and provides valuable insight into patterns in the home.
"Using the system will allow early intervention and help support people who depend on care in a more holistic way and increase independence and quality of life.
"We anticipate that as the programme grows, we will be able to completely rethink how certain aspects of care are delivered across the county."
Social workers can refer suitable individuals forward for the pilot.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.