The second in a series of Welsh-language podcasts by Gwynedd Council to help families through the crucial years of childhood development has been released, with parents' mental health issues under the spotlight.
‘Mam, Dad a Magu’ has been created by the council to provide information in Welsh and dismiss taboos surrounding challenges faced by parents.
In the second episode Aled Edwards from charity ‘Sut Mae Dad?’ (How’s Dad?) and Gwawr Miller from the Teulu Gwynedd Service speak with actress and podcaster Mari Elen about the mental health challenges parents face.
Aled and Mari share personal experiences of suffering mental health problems after having children.
Aled said: “I was doing everything I could to prove to myself there was no problem, but in doing so things were getting worse. I was having bad thoughts about myself and thinking I wasn't good enough... I was worried about letting my wife and family down.”
Aled says it is vital parents ask for help and have the opportunity to speak about their feelings to be able to give their children the best start in life.
Gwawr Miller said: “What's important to remember is we're all different and what works for one person isn't necessarily going to work for someone else. We need to figure out what works for the individual.”
The podcast was created after officers from Gwynedd Council’s Children and Families department identified the need for a new way of talking to parents about common problems that can have an impact on children's natural development, and that this help should be available through the medium of Welsh.
Eirian Williams, Gwynedd Council Project Officer from the Children and Family Support Department said: “If you're looking online for help, there are so many resources available through the medium of English but hardly any in Welsh. Here in Gwynedd, it's only natural for families to want to discuss things like this in Welsh.
“This episode is the second in the series, and follows an episode that focuses on helping parents teach children to use the toilet.
“We're not here to judge parents or point the finger, our intention is to help families through the key stages in children’s development. The well-being and happiness of children is the driving force in all of this.
“The response to the podcasts so far has been very positive, I think the success of the medium is being able to deal with sensitive issues and in a friendly, warm and fun way. We know how busy life is for everyone involved in raising children and so one of the benefits of a podcast is the means to listen to or watch the previous episodes at a time that suits you.
“We are already planning the next episode, which will also focus on an issue that’s important to parents.”
The podcast, for anyone involved in parenting, is free on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Amazon: https://shor.by/Mam-Dad-a-Magu
Information and resources are available from Gwynedd Council’s website - www.gwynedd.llyw.cymri/TeuluGwynedd or by calling the Teulu Gwynedd team on 01286 678824.
