An alternative route is to travel westerly on Hospital Road up to its junction with Glanypwll Road and turn left. Travel southerly then turn left at the junction with North Western Road, Glanywpll to travel in a south easterly direction then join with the A496. Follow this road up to the Commercial Square roundabout and take the 1st exit. Travel northerly on the A470 up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. Access will be maintained for residents.