GWYNEDD Council will make an order temporarily stopping vehicles using part of Happy Valley road, Tywyn. The order is necessary during the renewal of a gas pipe.
An alternative route is available.
The order comes into effect on 13 January, 2025 for one month or until the work is completed. At this stage it is anticipated work will be completed within approximately 20 days.
GWYNEDD Council will make a temporary order to stop vehicles using part of Hospital Road, Rhiwbryfdir, Blaenau Ffestiniog during works to modify the footpath.
An alternative route is to travel westerly on Hospital Road up to its junction with Glanypwll Road and turn left. Travel southerly then turn left at the junction with North Western Road, Glanywpll to travel in a south easterly direction then join with the A496. Follow this road up to the Commercial Square roundabout and take the 1st exit. Travel northerly on the A470 up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect on 6 January 2025 for three months or until the work which it is proposed to carry out on the road is completed, whichever is the earlier. At this stage it is anticipated that the work will be completed within approximately 26 days.